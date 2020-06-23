UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:19 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of federal cabinet here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of Federal cabinet here on Tuesday.

The meeting took up the agenda relating to development projects and other issues of importance.

The situation regarding the cases of COVID-19 in the country also came under discussion.

