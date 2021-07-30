Prime Minister chairs GB Council meeting; policy for next generation mobile services spectrum approved

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday chaired 12th session of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Council, which approved issuance of policy directive regarding the release of Next Generation Mobile Services Spectrum for improvement of mobile broadband services in the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday chaired 12th session of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Council, which approved issuance of policy directive regarding the release of Next Generation Mobile Services Spectrum for improvement of mobile broadband services in the area. In order to conduct election of six elected members of GB Council, the meeting approved the Gilgit-Baltistan Council (Election) Rules, 2021.

It also approved appointment of Minhas Hussain, District and Sessions Judge Ghizer, as GB Judge Banking and Customs Court along with assigning him the additional charge of GB Judge National Accountability Court.

After the approval of agenda, the prime minister was briefed about the situation in GB after rains and the relief measure taken so far.� Steps taken to exploit and promote tourism potential in the region also came under discussion.

The prime minister underscored the need to focus on tapping the existing potential of tourism in GB, setting up of modern infrastructure and training of the local community to cater to the needs of the tourist community.

Such measures besides helping tourism to flourish in the area would also provide local community with better economic opportunities, he observed.