Prime Minister Chairs High Level Meeting On Inquiry Commission

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:45 PM

Prime Minister chairs high level meeting on Inquiry Commission

Prime Minister Imran Khan today chaired a high level meeting atPrime Minister's Office regarding the Commission of Inquiry

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan today chaired a high level meeting atPrime Minister's Office regarding the Commission of Inquiry.Law Minister Dr.

Mohammad Farogh Naseem, SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir were present during the meeting.The draft Terms of Reference (TORs) for the Commission of Inquiry were discussed during the meeting.It was decided that the Federal Government will constitute Commission of Inquiry under Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act 2017, comprising of senior officers from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Auditor General's Office, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others.The Commission will investigate how the debt of the country in last ten years i.e.

from 2008 to 2018 increased by Rs. 24,000 billions whereas no mega projects were carried out in the country during this period.The Commission will also look into all ministries and divisions including ministers concerned who have spent public money and where any misappropriation found, the Commission will work for return of this money to the exchequer.The Commission will also look into any misuse of public exchequer for personal use and gains, such as foreign travels, foreign medical treatment expenses, construction of roads and infrastructure for private houses declared as camp offices of high officials.

The Commission, in addition to its members, will be empowered to induct forensic auditors/experts of international repute for its assistance.Final TORs and announcement of the Commission will be made including its head during this week.Online EndsPR/NH============Army Chief chairs annual formation commanders mootRawalpindi, June 12 (Online): Two days long Annual Formation Commanders' Conference presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) held at GHQ.All General officers of Pakistan Army attended the meeting . Forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment.

Internal security landscape of the country, challenges being confronted and responses were discussed in detail.COAS hailed befitting response during the February stand off with India and said that Pakistan Army remains fully capable and ready to respond to any threat for defence of motherland.

COAS also appreciated the successes being achieved in ongoing operation Radd ul Fasaad to carry forward the gains made so far towards enduring peace and stability.Forum pledged to continue all its efforts to serve the country.

