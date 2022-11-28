UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Chairs High-level Meeting On Law And Order Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday presided over a high-level meeting regarding the law and order situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday presided over a high-level meeting regarding the law and order situation.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Secretary Interior and heads of law enforcing institutions including the Islamabad Administration were in attendance.

The prime minister thanked the law enforcing institutions for the best security arrangements during the long march.

He was also appreciative of the traffic arrangements during the long march and the reduction of hardships for citizens due to these measures.

The prime minister lauded the officers and sepoys of the law enforcing institutions for fulfilling their responsibilities amicably.

