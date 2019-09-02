Prime Minister chairs high-level meeting on Punjab healthcare

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore on the provision of healthcare facilities to the people of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore on the provision of healthcare facilities to the people of Punjab

The prime minister, who is on a day-long visit to the provincial capital, emphasized on bringing improvement in the healthcare system.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Health MinisterDr Yssmin Rashid, Adviser to Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, the chief secretary Punjab and other senior officials.