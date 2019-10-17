Prime Minister chairs high-level meeting on smuggling control

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on control of smuggling in the country and reviewed the steps taken to check it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on control of smuggling in the country and reviewed the steps taken to check it.

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Interior Minister Brig (r) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and senior officials attended the meeting.

Earlier, the interior minister called on the prime minister and discussed issues of relevance.