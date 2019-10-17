UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Chairs High-level Meeting On Smuggling Control

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:17 PM

Prime Minister chairs high-level meeting on smuggling control

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on control of smuggling in the country and reviewed the steps taken to check it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on control of smuggling in the country and reviewed the steps taken to check it.

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Interior Minister Brig (r) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and senior officials attended the meeting.

Earlier, the interior minister called on the prime minister and discussed issues of relevance.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Interior Minister Law Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan

Recent Stories

Russian official appreciates UAE’s support for C ..

18 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi presents UAE’s efforts to empowe ..

33 minutes ago

MBRF, UNDP to launch 2019 ‘Global Knowledge Inde ..

48 minutes ago

KP Governor orders repatriation of 26 additional s ..

28 seconds ago

Govt employees to enroll children in public sector ..

31 seconds ago

Russian Factories May Declassify Data on Atmospher ..

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.