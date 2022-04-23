UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Chairs Meeting Of Members Of Parliament

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Prime Minister chairs meeting of members of parliament

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday chaired a meeting of the members of parliament belonging to Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday chaired a meeting of the members of parliament belonging to Balochistan.

Addressing the members, the prime minister said that Balochistan was gifted with huge natural resources.

He said that they should learn from the past, adding the people of the province had the rights over the natural resources.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood and Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Israr Tareen, Acting Governor Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, provincial ministers and members of parliament attended the meeting, a press release said.

The prime minister said during their previous tenure, they had allocated Rs11 billion for the province under NFC award.

He opined that there should be uniform development of all the provinces as the country was likened to a family.

The prime minister also assured to resolve the water issues of the province on priority basis.

Lauding role of the people of Balochistan in the history of the country, he said that natives of this province had rendered huge sacrifices.

He also expressed his resolve to ensure development of Balochistan and sought support of the elected members in this regard.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Ahsan Iqbal Water Parliament Family All From Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results

Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results

29 seconds ago
 German Finance Minister Lindner Urges Berlin to Su ..

German Finance Minister Lindner Urges Berlin to Supply Kiev With Heavy Weaponry

31 seconds ago
 Four held with narcotics

Four held with narcotics

34 seconds ago
 YouTube Loses Over 20% of Contributors From Russia ..

YouTube Loses Over 20% of Contributors From Russia Since February 24 - Survey

36 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Nationalists Interrupt Evacuation of Civ ..

Ukrainian Nationalists Interrupt Evacuation of Civilians From Mariupol - DPR Mil ..

13 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.