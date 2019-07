Prime Minister chairs meeting on Aviation Division

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a high level meeting in which relevant issues of the Aviation Division, especially ensuring better arrangements at the airports were discussed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a high level meeting in which relevant issues of the Aviation Division, especially ensuring better arrangements at the airports were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, Secretary Aviation Shah Rukh Nusrat and other officials, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.