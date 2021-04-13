Prime Minister chairs meeting on electronic voting system

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting on electronic voting system in which practical display of two-way voting system machine was made

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting on electronic voting system in which practical display of two-way voting system machine was made.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, National Radio, Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Managing Director Brigadier Touseef and other officials.

The prime minister was apprised that the proposed voting system would provide both electronic and paper trail which, would ensure transparency of the elections in a secure way.

Under the perceived voting system, the election process was being conducted in Korea and other countries successfully. Besides, the system had security certification to save it from being hacked, it was added.

\867