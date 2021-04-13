UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Chairs Meeting On Electronic Voting System

Tue 13th April 2021

Prime Minister chairs meeting on electronic voting system

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting on electronic voting system in which practical display of two-way voting system machine was made

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting on electronic voting system in which practical display of two-way voting system machine was made.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, managing director National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and other officials, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister was apprised that proposed voting system would provide both electronic and paper trail which would ensure transparency of the elections in a secure way.

Under the perceived voting system, election process was being conducted in Korea and other countries successfully. Besides, the system had security certification to save it from being hacked, it was added.

