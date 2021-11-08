Prime Minister chairs meeting on good governance

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday here chaired a meeting on good governance in the country

The prime minister said," Due to the recent inflationary trend in international commodity market, inflation is the core issue in Pakistan currently." He said "We are working hard to ensure effective monitoring of prices of essential commodities through good governance and better price control mechanism." "Ensuring a proper control on supply chain, effective price enforcement and a strict check on hoarding are being made more effective for this purpose," he added.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to provide maximum relief to common man by making the market committees at district and tehsil levels more effective.

Earlier, the prime minister was apprised that a successful pilot project was launched in Rawalpindi/Islamabad by PTI's Good Governance Team which resulted in substantial drop in prices of essential commodities by ensuring strict enforcement of government notified rates.

The prime minister was also informed that stay orders secured by the ineffective market committees needed to be vacated at the earliest to reconstitute robust price monitoring mechanism at district and tehsil levels.

The meeting was attended by Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Senator Saifullah Niazi and other officers concerned.