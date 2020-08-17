Prime Minister chairs meeting on power sector

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting over the issues pertaining to power sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 )

According to a brief press release of PM Office media wing, the meeting discussed issues related to power sector and the roadmap of reforming it.