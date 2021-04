Prime Minister chairs meeting on prioritized development package for Sindh districts

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting over prioritized development package for the districts of Sindh province

The meeting was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Minister for Finance Muhammad Hamad Azhar, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and senior officials, a Prime Minister Office Media Wing press release said.

