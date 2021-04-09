UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Chairs Meeting On South Punjab Matters

Muhammad Irfan 32 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:55 PM

Prime Minister chairs meeting on South Punjab matters

Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss the matters relating to South Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss the matters relating to South Punjab.

Besides Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, the meeting was also attended by various Federal and Provincial Ministers as well as senior officials.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square i ..

12 minutes ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Queen Elizab ..

27 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

42 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Khor Kalba Fort, reviews desig ..

42 minutes ago

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

57 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.