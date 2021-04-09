Prime Minister Chairs Meeting On South Punjab Matters
Muhammad Irfan 32 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:55 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss the matters relating to South Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss the matters relating to South Punjab.
Besides Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, the meeting was also attended by various Federal and Provincial Ministers as well as senior officials.