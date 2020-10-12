UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Chairs Meeting To Check Smuggling Of Food Items

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:13 PM

Prime Minister chairs meeting to check smuggling of food items

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday presided over a meeting about checking the smuggling of food items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday presided over a meeting about checking the smuggling of food items.

Federal ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, advisors Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to the PM Dr Waqar Masood and other senior officers were in attendance.

Provincial chief secretaries also attended the meeting through video link.

\932

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed holds meeting with members of ..

1 minute ago

DS Railways conducts inspection of railways infras ..

3 minutes ago

Over 30 People Die From Fake Alcohol Poisoning in ..

3 minutes ago

India trying to destabilize Pakistan through creat ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrested armed dacoits

3 minutes ago

Youth have vital role in country's progress, prosp ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.