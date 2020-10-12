Prime Minister chairs meeting to check smuggling of food items

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday presided over a meeting about checking the smuggling of food items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday presided over a meeting about checking the smuggling of food items.

Federal ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, advisors Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to the PM Dr Waqar Masood and other senior officers were in attendance.

Provincial chief secretaries also attended the meeting through video link.

