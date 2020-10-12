UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Chairs Meeting To Discuss Energy Issues

Mon 12th October 2020

Prime Minister chairs meeting to discuss energy issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday presided over a meeting here to discuss the matters relating to energy and gas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday presided over a meeting here to discuss the matters relating to energy and gas.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Pervaiz Khattak, Zubaida Jalal, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Asad Umar and Umar Ayub Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, Special Assistant to the PM Nadeem Babar and others.

