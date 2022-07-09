UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For Eidul Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Prime Minister chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eidul Azha

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting regarding cleanliness drive and the measures to facilitate the public on the occasion of Eidul Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting regarding cleanliness drive and the measures to facilitate the public on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The prime minister was given briefing about the arrangements for cleanliness during the Eidul Azha in Punjab.

The PM directed the authorities to keep the machinery for cleanliness active round the clock during the Eid days and ensure the process to remove animal waste from the doorsteps of the people.

He strictly instructed Water and Sanitation Agency to clean the nullahs in the wake of rains during the monsoon season.

He further instructed that appropriate strategy should be formulated for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the arrival of tourists in Murree during the Eid holidays.

He said free shuttle service should be ensured for families travelling from Barakahu to Murree during the festivities.

He also instructed that a suitable strategy should be adopted for stopping the surfacing of illegal cattle markets and said shuttle service should also be ensured for people desiring to visit the cattle markets to buy sacrificial animals.

He said imposition of section 144 should also be ensured during the Eid holidays.

Shehbaz Sharif said a detailed report should be presented after the Eid about performance of the departments, adding those departments not showing satisfactory performance would be censured.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Khawaja Salman Rafiq, member Punjab Assembly Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Punjab Police, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Tourism Punjab, Secretary Housing Punjab, Secretary Health Punjab, Chairman and Managing Director Lahore Management Company and senior officers of provincial and district administrations and Punjab police attended the meeting.

Chairman National Highway Authority and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division participated in the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Water Murree Holidays Company Visit Traffic Rawalpindi Buy Imran Nazir NHA Market From Rains Punjab Assembly Housing

Recent Stories

Eid prayers to be offered at around 1000 mosques, ..

Eid prayers to be offered at around 1000 mosques, Imam bargah, Eid gah in Hydera ..

54 seconds ago
 All set to celebrate Eid ul Adha in Kashmir with f ..

All set to celebrate Eid ul Adha in Kashmir with full religious zeal and fervor ..

2 minutes ago
 One injured in Dera Bugti blast

One injured in Dera Bugti blast

2 minutes ago
 Punjab CM accepts resignation of Khawaja Salman Ra ..

Punjab CM accepts resignation of Khawaja Salman Rafique

2 minutes ago
 2000 Policemen to perform security duty on Eid in ..

2000 Policemen to perform security duty on Eid in Mirpurkhas

2 minutes ago
 One more tested positive for corona in Balochistan ..

One more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.