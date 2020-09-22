Prime Minister chairs meeting to review demand and supply situation of gas

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting here to review the current demand and supply situation of gas in the country, with particular focus on the situation during the next few months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting here to review the current demand and supply situation of gas in the country, with particular focus on the situation during the next few months.

Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Energy Umar Ayub, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and other senior officers were in attendance.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the current demand and supply situation of gas in the country, reduction in local gas production, and necessary arrangements being made to meet the demand.

It was also briefed about the gap in demand and supply situation of the gas during the next few months, particularly December and January, and the necessary measures being taken to overcome it.

The prime minister was told that owing to the reduction in local gas production and difference of prices between local and imported gas, full cooperation of all the provinces was required to meet the demand of gas during the next few months, especially the demand of domestic consumers.

The meeting was told that the laying of new pipeline would ensure the supply of 100-150 MMCFD gas.

As regards the matter of Right of Way, the Government of Sindh was being requested so that it was implemented as soon as possible.

The prime minister on the occasion directed that in view of the gap in demand and supply situation of gas during the next few months, a full-fledged public awareness campaign should be run for possible preservation of gas.