Prime Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Law And Order Situation
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired an important meeting here to review the country's law and order situation.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Minister for Law Farogh Naseem and officers concerned were in attendance.