Prime Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Measures To Check Prices Of Essential Items

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:48 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday chaired a meeting to review the measures being taken to check prices of essential items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday chaired a meeting to review the measures being taken to check prices of essential items.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about the measures being taken by the provincial government to check prices of the essential commodities in Punjab.

