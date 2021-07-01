UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Progress Of Ravi City, Central Business District Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 10:59 PM

Prime Minister chairs meeting to review progress of Ravi City, Central Business District projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress on the development of Ravi City and Central Business District being established in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress on the development of Ravi City and Central business District being established in Lahore.

Successful bidders of Sapphire Bay project of the Ravi City were also present during the meeting.

