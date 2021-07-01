Prime Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Progress Of Housing, Construction Projects
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development.
Progress of various ongoing housing and construction projects was reviewed in the meeting.