Prime Minister chairs meeting to review progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress on legal and administrative matters regarding implementation of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme- a flagship hosing project of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf

The meeting was attended by Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, Minister for Economic Affairs Hamad Azhar, Finance Advior Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Trade Advisor Abdur Razak Dawood, Chairman board of Investment Zubair Gilani, Secretary Housing Dr. Imran Zeb and Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Gen.(retd) Anwar Ali.