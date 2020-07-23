UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Chairs NCC Meeting On Housing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 03:24 PM

Prime Minister chairs NCC meeting on housing

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development

The meeting reviewed progress on the matters related to the incentive package announced by the government for housing sector.

More Stories From Pakistan

