Prime Minister Chairs NCC Meeting On Housing
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 03:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development.
The meeting reviewed progress on the matters related to the incentive package announced by the government for housing sector.