Prime Minister chairs NEC meeting

The meeting of National Economic Council (NEC) was held here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting discussed national development outlay and fund allocated for COVID-19 response for upcoming budget 2020-21.

The NEC also discussed approval for Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) with foreign exchange component and provincial development outlays and macroeconomic framework.

