Prime minister chairs parliamentary party meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday chaired the meeting of parliamentary party, short before the government presented its third annual budget in the National Assembly.

The meeting was attended by the parliamentarians of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf including the cabinet members wherein they discussed the matters pertaining to the politics and the parliamentary affairs.