Prime Minister chairs review meeting on Nullah Lai expressway

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday here chaired a review meeting on Nullah Lai Expressway in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday here chaired a review meeting on Nullah Lai Expressway in Rawalpindi.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider.

The prime minister was briefed that 17 kilometers long Nullah Lai project would offer a very useful alternative route to connect Islamabad's IJP road with GT Road.

A project worth more than Rs 200 billion will protect the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi from flooding by building embankment.

It will also resolve waste disposal issues of the two cities by building a trunk sewerage system.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to explore Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to complete this crucial infrastructure project on fast track basis.

The prime minister expressed hope that the project would create a lot of employment opportunities for the locals.

"It will also generate huge commercial activities that will alleviate poverty by creating a lot of wealth," he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab and other senior officers concerned from Punjab joined the meeting via video link.