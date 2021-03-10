Prime Minister chairs weekly meeting on housing

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development.

The meeting was told that the approved and under consideration projects of the housing and construction sector would generate economic activity worth Rs 2.07 trillion.

Since April 2020, there were 307 housing and construction sector projects spread over an area of 39.83 million square feet and 17 of these projects were approved. While the approval of 526 projects spread over 64.12 million square feet was under consideration.

The meeting was told that the approved projects would generate economic activity of Rs 796.5 billion.

The under consideration projects will create economic activity of Rs 1.28 billion. As a result of these projects 250,000 people will get direct jobs while Rs 450,000 people will get indirect jobs.

The meeting was told that Lahore Development Authority had approved 3435 projects spread over an area of 11.03 million square feet while 700 projects were being considered.

Rawalpindi Development Authority had approved 67 projects over an area of 4.8 million square feet while 51 projects were under consideration.

Capital Development Authority had approved 121 projects spread over an area of 12.8 million square feet while 142 projects of 18.7 million square feet were being considered.

Sindh Building Control Authority sanctioned 33 projects of 9.

1 million square feet while 269 projects of 40.8 million square feet were still being considered. The prime minister expressed concern over the slow pace of approvals in Sindh and said the construction activities would give direct benefit to people and province of Sindh.

It was decided that all the construction projects whose approvals were delayed would be sent to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to determine responsibility and take action against those who delayed the projects.

Chief Secretary Punjab told that a portal was being set up for verification of land record to facilitate the banks.

The Chief Secretary Punjab said the bank could ensure the verification of the land record in five days while earlier it took many months.

In the next stage, the documents regarding the provision of documents relevant to the land record would be ensured to the banks.

The prime minister in his remarks said provision of houses to the people was the top priority of the government, he added.

He said the prime minister said housing was the right of every low income and poor person and the government was determined to provide housing facility to every person.

Chairman CDA briefed the prime minister about the low income housing projects in the federal capital. He said in the first stage 5000 housing units would be constructed and the project would be inaugurated in the first week of April.