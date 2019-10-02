UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Changes World Perception Of Muslims Being Fundamentalist: Murad Saeed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:43 PM

Prime Minister changes world perception of Muslims being fundamentalist: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said the global community carefully listened to Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said the global community carefully listened to Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative against Islamophobia.

The prime minister highlighted the true message of islam and changed the perception of global community about the Muslims, who used to be perceived as fundamentalist and intolerant, he said while talking to the media here outside the Parliament House.

Murad Saeed said the prime minister presented Pakistan as a progressive and tolerant country.

The world would not remain quiet over the issues highlighted by the prime minister in his speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he added.

Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan received applaud not just from the international audience but also from the Kashmiris for fighting their case effectively.

The minister, while criticizing the former Kashmir Committee chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said the latter did nothing during his tenure except enjoying foreign tours and living a lavish life on the government expense in the name of Kashmir.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was used to take along his entire family on the US trips on the government expenses whereas Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had close relations with American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and had never taken up Kashmir issue with them, he alleged.

The minister said,"I was expecting that the opposition will initiate a healthy debate on the Kashmir issue in the parliament, but they have disappointed."They were again gathering 'to save their fathers', he said, adding the process of country's development would continue under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasf government had put the economy on the path of stability and was taking steps to strengthen institutions. It was in fact pursuing the objective to build Pakistan on the principles and guidelines laid down by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) for the State of Madina, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Parliament Tours Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Family Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces availability of seasonal influenza ..

55 seconds ago

Early voting in FNC elections continues at nine po ..

1 minute ago

Mehran, Khushdil and Ali shine on day one of Quaid ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General Commends Afghanistan for the ..

1 hour ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal in ..

2 minutes ago

Minister discuss new industrial clusters, SEZs

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.