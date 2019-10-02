Prime Minister changes world perception of Muslims being fundamentalist: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said the global community carefully listened to Prime Minister Imran Khan's narrative against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said the global community carefully listened to Prime Minister Imran Khan 's narrative against Islamophobia.

The prime minister highlighted the true message of islam and changed the perception of global community about the Muslims, who used to be perceived as fundamentalist and intolerant, he said while talking to the media here outside the Parliament House.

Murad Saeed said the prime minister presented Pakistan as a progressive and tolerant country.

The world would not remain quiet over the issues highlighted by the prime minister in his speech in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he added.

Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan received applaud not just from the international audience but also from the Kashmiris for fighting their case effectively.

The minister, while criticizing the former Kashmir Committee chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said the latter did nothing during his tenure except enjoying foreign tours and living a lavish life on the government expense in the name of Kashmir.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was used to take along his entire family on the US trips on the government expenses whereas Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had close relations with American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and had never taken up Kashmir issue with them, he alleged.

The minister said,"I was expecting that the opposition will initiate a healthy debate on the Kashmir issue in the parliament, but they have disappointed."They were again gathering 'to save their fathers', he said, adding the process of country's development would continue under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasf government had put the economy on the path of stability and was taking steps to strengthen institutions. It was in fact pursuing the objective to build Pakistan on the principles and guidelines laid down by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) for the State of Madina, he added.