Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq bids farewell to outgoing CS for his services

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) , Azad Jammu Kashmir (Pakistan Point news - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq bade farewell to the outgoing chief secretary of AJK at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

According to the details, AJK PM appreciated Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar's for his dedicated services throughout his tenure as chief secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq praised the outgoing secretary for his unprecedented services in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the former secretary used his best management skills to work for development and ensure good governance in AJK. The prime minister conveyed his well-wishes to Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.