Prime Minister , Chief Minister discuss administrative reforms in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday held meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and held discussion on the reforms in the administrative affairs of the province.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin was also present in the meeting.

They also discussed the ongoing operation against profiteering and positive effects of Kissan Card and Agriculture Transformation Plan.