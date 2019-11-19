Prime Minister, Chief Minister reshuffle cabinet :Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Prime Ministerand Chief Minister have the powers to make changes in the Punjab cabinet

Taxila (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Prime Minister and Chief Minister have the powers to make changes in the Punjab cabinet.

All the institutionsand the government are on the same page for the development and prosperity of the country.He expressed these views at 26th Convocation of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) here on Tuesday.He said that instead of personal interests, the opposition should talk of national interest.

Nawaz Sharif has gone abroad after giving assurance to the court of law and it is hoped that he shell come backafter his recovery. India extremism led by Narendra Modi has become a threat to Kashmir andthe Muslim as well as for the regional peace.

The Muslim Ummah will have to get united todayfor settlement of Kashmir dispute and Philistine issue."All the universities of Punjab have been purged of politics and all the vice chancellors are also being appointed on merit".Later talking to media, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan has a bright future.

"We have decided to pay greater attention towards research and other disciplines/courses in the universities." He added that all the appointments from Vice Chancellors to Registrar will be made as per merit, while all the varsities will be switched over to solar energy, and filtration plants are also being installed to provide clean drinking water to the universities' staff and students.Responding to the queries, Governor Punjab said that Nawaz Sharif has gone abroad after gettingpermission from the court of law and government did not make any obstruction in this regard.Now the opposition should also do politics in accordance with national interests in and out of theparliament, he said and added that opposition should point out lacunas and government willaddress those accordingly.He was of the view that opposition could no more attract attention ofthe masses through useless criticism on the government, because the people are very muchstanding with government.