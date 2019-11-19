UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister, Chief Minister Reshuffle Cabinet :Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:35 PM

Prime Minister, Chief Minister reshuffle cabinet :Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Prime Ministerand Chief Minister have the powers to make changes in the Punjab cabinet

Taxila (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Prime Minister and Chief Minister have the powers to make changes in the Punjab cabinet.

All the institutionsand the government are on the same page for the development and prosperity of the country.He expressed these views at 26th Convocation of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) here on Tuesday.He said that instead of personal interests, the opposition should talk of national interest.

Nawaz Sharif has gone abroad after giving assurance to the court of law and it is hoped that he shell come backafter his recovery. India extremism led by Narendra Modi has become a threat to Kashmir andthe Muslim as well as for the regional peace.

The Muslim Ummah will have to get united todayfor settlement of Kashmir dispute and Philistine issue."All the universities of Punjab have been purged of politics and all the vice chancellors are also being appointed on merit".Later talking to media, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan has a bright future.

"We have decided to pay greater attention towards research and other disciplines/courses in the universities." He added that all the appointments from Vice Chancellors to Registrar will be made as per merit, while all the varsities will be switched over to solar energy, and filtration plants are also being installed to provide clean drinking water to the universities' staff and students.Responding to the queries, Governor Punjab said that Nawaz Sharif has gone abroad after gettingpermission from the court of law and government did not make any obstruction in this regard.Now the opposition should also do politics in accordance with national interests in and out of theparliament, he said and added that opposition should point out lacunas and government willaddress those accordingly.He was of the view that opposition could no more attract attention ofthe masses through useless criticism on the government, because the people are very muchstanding with government.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Governor Punjab Water Narendra Modi Same University Of Engineering And Technology Muslim Media All From Government Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Rights Group Says at Least 106 Protesters Killed i ..

23 minutes ago

Total of 800 Hong Kong Protesters Already Left Pol ..

25 minutes ago

About 200 French Troops Stationed in Syria's North ..

25 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Medvedev Says Talks With Be ..

25 minutes ago

Trump Threatens to Raise Tariffs if No Trade Deal ..

25 minutes ago

Germany Seeks to Maintain Dialogue With US Despite ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.