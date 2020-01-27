Prime Minister Citizens Portal takes notice of attachment of teachers for non-teaching work

The Prime Minister's Citizens Portal has again taken notice of the attachments of teachers for non-teaching work by the FGEIs (C/G) Directorate, Regional Offices and Schools

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister's Citizens Portal has again taken notice of the attachments of teachers for non-teaching work by the FGEIs (C/G) Directorate, Regional Offices and Schools.

According to details, several parents of students complained to the Prime Minister's Complaint Cell that FGEIs (C/G) teachers have been attached with Directorate by the authorities. Teachers and principals want the quality of education in FG institutions to rise, but they are compelled to comply with the directorate's attachment orders.

Non-teaching work is being undertaken frequently from the teachers and it is increasing day by day. 'Census, examinations, election duties, which include voter lists, from election to election).

The parents have demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan be issued a directive to the FGEIs Directorate to abolish the teachers attachments orders and to keep the them engaged in the teaching only and to ensure that all teachers' attendance in their respective schools and colleges.

Despite clear orders of the Director general of Federal Government Educational Institution cantts Garrison, Major General Muhammad Asghar, the Directorate, Regional offices have attached the teachers.

DG FGEI Muhammad Asghar had issued orders that teachers would not be attached in the offices and that all the teachers who were attached with the directorate and the regional offices from schools and colleges reverted back.

Directives for termination of attachments by the Directorate were made on July 26 and July 29, 2019 but the teachers in the Directorate were not sent back to their educational institutes, and they were assigned to work at the Directorate and Regional Offices and Colleges and schools.

The teachers from different institutions including principal, associate professors, SST, TGT, Computer instructors, Drawing masters and EST teachers, as well are attached with Directorate and regional offices, who are being sought for cleric work.

The Prime Minister's Portal has sought immediate response from the FGEIs Directorate and ordered that all verbal attached faculty reverted Immediately from schools, colleges, regional offices and directorate to their own institutions.