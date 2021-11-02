UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister , CM Balochistan Discuss Political Situation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:35 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday here held a meeting with Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and received a briefing on the development projects in Balochistan and exchanged views on the political situation

The prime minister said the Federal government would ensure provision of all possible resources for the development of backward areas of Balochistan.

He said the projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should be completed within the stipulated time.

