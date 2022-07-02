Prime Minister, CM Punjab discuss performance of provincial govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday met with Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz here and discussed matters related to performance of the provincial government of Punjab.

Member National Assembly Usman Ibrahim and provincial ministers Malik Ahmad Khan and Attaullah Tarar attended the meeting.

During the meeting, they also discussed the projects for the welfare and well-being of the public.