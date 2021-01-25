Prime Minister, COAS, DG ISI discuss national security matters

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.

Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said.