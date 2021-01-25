UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister, COAS, DG ISI Discuss National Security Matters

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:19 PM

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday

Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.

Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.

Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting, a statement issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

