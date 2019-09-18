UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister, COAS Discuss Latest Developments In Region, Situation In IoJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

The latest developments in regional environment, situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and the prime minister's forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly session were discussed during the meeting.

