Prime Minister, COAS Discuss Latest Developments In Region, Situation In IoJK
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 06:31 PM
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday
The latest developments in regional environment, situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and the prime minister's forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly session were discussed during the meeting.