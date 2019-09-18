Prime Minister, COAS discuss regional security environment, situation in J&K

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.Latest developments in the regional environment, situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Prime Minister's forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the United States to attend the UN General Assembly session were discussed during the meeting.National security situation and other matters were also come under discussion between the prime minister and Army chief.According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia on September 19 (today).

During his visit, the prime minister will hold meeting with Saudi Crown Prince. PM advisors to finance and trader and other Cabinet members will be part of the delegation.Khan will hold meeting with other heads of state at the sideline of the session.

He will address the UN General Assembly session besides Khan will also meet with US president Trump. During his visits, the prime minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.