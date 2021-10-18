UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister, COAS Visit NCOC, Briefed On COVID-19 Situation

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:55 PM

Prime Minister, COAS visit NCOC, briefed on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday.

DG NCOC Major General Asif Mahmood Goraya apprised the forum on latest Covid-19 situation, measures in place to contain the spread of disease and vaccine administration including future Covid-19 management strategy, says a press release of NCOC.

The Prime Minister appreciated efforts of NCOC and all federating units for synergised response during pandemic for ensuring the safety and well being of the people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister directed all stakeholders to maximize efforts for mandatory vaccination drive and enforcement of requisite NPIs.

Later the Prime Minister presented NCOC memento to Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, on his retirement, for outstanding services rendered as National Coordinator at NCOC playing an instrumental role in the nation's fight against Covid 19 through flawless management of resources and seamless coordination among all stakeholders.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said, "Today we bid farewell to Lt. Gen Humood uz Zaman, National Coordinator NCOC.

He is retiring from service after a distinguished career in Pak Army spanning more than 3 decades.

For me he was the best co pilot i could have asked for in facing the daunting challenge posed by COVID."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Asad Umar Army Social Media Twitter General Qamar Javed Bajwa All From Best

Recent Stories

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi exhibits govern ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi exhibits government health platform at GITEX ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE, Oman discuss cooperation, investment in indus ..

UAE, Oman discuss cooperation, investment in industrial sector, advanced technol ..

1 hour ago
 Sepoy Saifullah embraces martyrdom thwarting terro ..

Sepoy Saifullah embraces martyrdom thwarting terrorist attack: ISPR

46 seconds ago
 Dr. Rubaba Buledi strongly condemns Quetta blast

Dr. Rubaba Buledi strongly condemns Quetta blast

47 seconds ago
 P&SHD arranges Mehfil-e-Milad

P&SHD arranges Mehfil-e-Milad

49 seconds ago
 ANF delegation meets IGP

ANF delegation meets IGP

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.