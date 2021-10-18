Prime Minister, COAS visit NCOC, briefed on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday.

DG NCOC Major General Asif Mahmood Goraya apprised the forum on latest Covid-19 situation, measures in place to contain the spread of disease and vaccine administration including future Covid-19 management strategy, says a press release of NCOC.

The Prime Minister appreciated efforts of NCOC and all federating units for synergised response during pandemic for ensuring the safety and well being of the people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister directed all stakeholders to maximize efforts for mandatory vaccination drive and enforcement of requisite NPIs.

Later the Prime Minister presented NCOC memento to Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, on his retirement, for outstanding services rendered as National Coordinator at NCOC playing an instrumental role in the nation's fight against Covid 19 through flawless management of resources and seamless coordination among all stakeholders.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said, "Today we bid farewell to Lt. Gen Humood uz Zaman, National Coordinator NCOC.

He is retiring from service after a distinguished career in Pak Army spanning more than 3 decades.

For me he was the best co pilot i could have asked for in facing the daunting challenge posed by COVID."