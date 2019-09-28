Prime Minister comes up leader of entire Muslims Ummah: KKhyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan proved in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that he was a leader of the entire Muslims not only in Pakistan but all over the world

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan proved in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that he was a leader of the entire Muslims not only in Pakistan but all over the world.

He was speaking as the guest of honor at the closing ceremony of the second Right to Information Table Tennis Tournament, which concluded here at Qayum Sports Complex Peshawar.

The whole nation slots Prime Minister Imran Khan on his address in the UNGA as he talked about Kashmir and islam in the history of the General Assembly. Prime Minister Imran Khan told the world that Muslims are not terrorists but Islam is the religion of peace.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that Prime Minister Imran Khan showed the real face of Modi to the world that he was an RSS follower who hates Muslims and Christians. Modi has massacred Muslims in Gujarat, the Prime Minister in his address said.

For the first time, a leader explained to the West about Islam in their language that Islam negates terrorism and Islam teaches peace.

He said that prime minister highlighted the true image of Islam and spirit to the Muslims and the entire world.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was trying to spread chaos across the country. He was using the madrassa's children. The madrassa students are the children of the nation and they will not allow them to be used.

Shaukat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to remove the prejudice against Muslims in the area. For the first time in 70 years he has made such a speech, adding, Imran Khan was the only leader who has the ability to pull the country out of the crisis.

The US President has said many times that Imran Khan was a great leader.

While criticizing Maulana Fazalur Rehman, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai said, he (Fazalur Rehman) was using protests and religion cards to get the minister's house.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Maulana, who has been the Chairman of the Kashmir Committee for 15 years, continued to receive concessions but never raised a voice for Kashmiris. Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue in the world and the world believed that the Kashmir problem was not just India's problem, it should be resolved now.

He said that if the corrupt people were arrested, then the opposition got hurt and they said that democracy was in danger. Democracy will be strengthened by eliminating the corrupt people, he added. Imran Khan fulfilled his promise by putting corrupt people in jail, he said, adding, "Corrupt people should return the looted money if they want to get out of jail." Imran Khan ousted the country from crisis and efforts afoot to make ensure due facilities to the people of Pakistan. He said, very soon, under the leadership of Imran Khan, difficult conditions will end and work on development will begin.

About the doctors protest, Shoukat Yousafzai said it was the job of the government to make policy for healthcare, education and other departments and the doctors job was to extend facilities to the patients rather to make and interfere in govt affairs. "We are bound to have much improve policies because people vote for this to us," Info Minister added.

Regarding sports, he said that there was a lot of talent of table tennis in the province. The government was very keen to support these talented kids. Everyone was working hard to ensure all facilities to the talented youngsters so that they could be able to come up at national and international levels.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up of the second RTI Boys and Girls Table Tennis Championship. Provincial Minister distributes prizes to successful players and announces Rs 150,000 to the players and joins players in the Right to Information Walk to celebrate World Information Day falling on September 28.

`He also awarded Boys and girls singles winner Abbas Khan and Nimra Rehman while Arbab and Hiba Iqbal got runners-up trophies. In the doubles Shayan and Haseeb defeated Mansoor and Abbas by winning the titles. Chairman RTI Riaz Daudzai, President KP TT Association Azmat Hanif Orakzai, Commissioner Maha Talat, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.