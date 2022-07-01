UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Commends FBR For Collecting Taxes Of Rs 6.1 Trillion

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday commended the performance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving tax collection target of Rs 6.1 trillion

The PM, in a tweet on his Twitter handle, said, "This sets a good example for other ministries to step up to the plate. My congratulations to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, MOS Dr Ayesha Pasha, Chairman FBR & his team. We still have to go far."

