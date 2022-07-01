Prime Minister commends FBR for collecting taxes of Rs 6.1 trillion

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday commended the performance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving tax collection target of Rs 6.1 trillion

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday commended the performance of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving tax collection target of Rs 6.1 trillion.

The PM, in a tweet on his Twitter handle, said, "This sets a good example for other ministries to step up to the plate. My congratulations to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, MOS Dr Ayesha Pasha, Chairman FBR & his team. We still have to go far."