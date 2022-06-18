Prime Minister commends FM, COAS for successfully fulfilling FATF conditions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday commended the relevant persons and institutions in synergizing efforts for Pakistan in meeting the completion of both action plans, covering 34 items, a condition set by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for Islamabad to achieve inevitable white list status

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday commended the relevant persons and institutions in synergizing efforts for Pakistan in meeting the completion of both action plans, covering 34 items, a condition set by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for Islamabad to achieve inevitable white list status.

The PM congratulated them and remarked it the important success of Pakistan.

The prime minister held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and lauded his efforts for playing his critical part in engaging with the International community, pressing for the removal of Pakistan's status from the FATF "grey list." The PM also telephoned Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and congratulated him on this all important achievement.

The PM also praised the army chief in establishing the core cell, in the General Headquarters (GHQ), "which steered the national effort & civil - military team which synergised implementation of action plan made it possible." Moreover, the prime minister Shehbaz felicitated entire civil and military leadership, and their respective team, which was part of the core cell, for putting efforts in that regard.

Meanwhile, talking to the army chief, the PM held that the nation was proud of every person who had worked for the success of Pakistan in achieving this milestone.

He also commended Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and their respective teams for playing their imporatnt and key part.