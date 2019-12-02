UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Commends Role Of IRW In Supporting Socio-economic Development Of Pakistan

Mon 02nd December 2019 | 08:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday commended the role played by Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) in supporting socio-economic development of Pakistan, especially in health, post disaster and disaster risk reduction, water and sanitation, education and climate change.

The prime minister was talking to Chief Executive Officer of Islamic Relief Worldwide, Naser Haghamed, a humanitarian and development INGO, who called on him a the PM Office.

The prime minister shared his vision of inclusive and sustainable development of all segments of the society without any discrimination, and encouraged IRW to partner with the Government's flagship Ehsaas program.

Haghamed lauded the prime minister's vision and assured that IRW would continue to contribute towards the well-being of Pakistanis through projects conceived and developed in consultation with the Government, and in line with the Government's priorities.

Headquartered in the UK, and working in 47 countries worldwide, IRW is the largest Islamic INGO, and has been working in Pakistan since 1992.

