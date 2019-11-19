UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Committed To Recover Looted National Exchequer From Corrupts: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:35 PM

Prime Minister committed to recover looted national exchequer from corrupts: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to recover the looted national wealth from corrupts and plunderers with an aim to utilize the amount for the welfare and uplift of the country and people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to recover the looted national wealth from corrupts and plunderers with an aim to utilize the amount for the welfare and uplift of the country and people.

Imran Khan always showed anger over massive corruption and money laundering done by the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to eliminate the menace of corruption to bring progress and prosperity in the country.

Due to prudent policies and programmes of the incumbent government, the ratio of inflation was decreasing to a great extent, he added.

He said Imran Khan did not have personal enmity with any political leader but had clear stance and narrative on corruption that nobody could get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from him.

Replying to a question, he said the board of doctors had asserted that Nawaz Sharif's health condition was so critical and the court had allowed him to go abroad for medical treatment.

He prayed Allah Almighty for early health recovery of the former prime minister and after health recovery, he had to face the cases again in the country.

