Prime Minister Committed To Take Perpetrators Of Model Town Incident To Justice: Dr Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 10:15 PM

Prime Minister committed to take perpetrators of Model Town incident to justice: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to take all the perpetrators of Model Town tragic incident to justice.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would take every measure against those responsible for the tragic happening in order to address the disappointment of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri, she said talking to a private news channel.

She said the matter involved killing of 18 innocent people and the government would take all possible decisions on the matter as per law.

She said in order to ensure meritocracy, the government was appointing competent and efficient people in different departments on merit.

Replying to a question, she said the forum of the Cabinet meeting was open to all the members who always gave their suggestions and recommendations on important issues.

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Awami Tehreek Firdous Ashiq Awan

