Prime Minister Committed To Vision Of Uniform Development For Entire Country: Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking personal interest in development of Karachi as he was committed to the vision of uniform development of the entire country.

The governor said this while chairing a high level meeting of Sindh�Infrastructure Development Co. Ltd, (SIDCL) and�Karachi Transformation Committee (KTC)�here at the Governor House, said a spokesperson to the governor.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Assembly Member Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Sindh Governor's Adviser Omid Ali Junejo and SIDCL board Member Adnan Asdar.

Earlier, Governor Imran Ismail was briefed about development projects for Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh including Green Line project and provision of fire tenders to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Briefing the governor, the concerned officials said the Sindh government had signed a facilitation agreement for the procurement of buses for Green Line project while the supply of fire tenders for the KMC was expected by December this year.

They said the development projects were being conceived for Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail directed the concerned officials to envisage the development projects as per the requirements of each city and complete the projects within stipulated time.

On the occasion, the governor said full cooperation of the Federal government for the development of the province would continue. At present, development projects were being planned in different cities of Sindh with the cooperation of the federal government, the completion of which would provide facilities to the residents, he added.

He said with the completion of the Green Line project, the citizens would be able to travel in harmony with the requirements of time.

He said the provision of fire tenders to the KMC would help in preventing fire incidents. He said that transparency in development projects and measures in line with modern requirements are indispensable. Completion of projects for Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities will provide facilities to the people, he said.

In this regard, the federal government was formulating development projects without any discrimination so that the people can get maximum facilities, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

