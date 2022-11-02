Prime Minister concludes his successful two-day official visit to China

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday left for Pakistan after wrapping up his two-day official visit to China on a successful note.

At the Beijing Capital International Airport, the high-level Chinese officials and the officials of Pakistan Embassy saw the prime minister and his delegation off.