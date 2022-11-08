Prime Minister concludes his two-day visit to Egypt

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday wrapped up his two-day visit to Egypt where he attended the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit, COP-27

SHARAM EL-SHEIKH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday wrapped up his two-day visit to Egypt where he attended the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit, COP-27.

During his two-day visit to Sharm El-Sheikh, the prime minister participated in several high-level events, held bilateral meetings with his counterparts and also interacted with the international media.

He was accompanied by the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Climate Change, Information as well Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. Special Assistants to PM Syed Fahad Hussain and Syed Tariq Fatemi were also part of the Prime Minister's delegation, said a press release.

At the climate summit, the prime minister co-chaired a high-level roundtable discussion on "Climate Change and the sustainability of vulnerable communities." with the Norwegian counterpart.

He attended the "middle East Green Initiative Summit" hosted by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and participated in a high-level breakfast event on "Scaling up action and support on losses and damages - the Global Shield Against Climate Risks" which was co-hosted by the Chancellor of Germany and President of Ghana.

The prime minister also delivered the national statement at the summit.

In his interactions, the prime minister robustly put across Pakistan's national perspective as a developing country most affected by the negative impacts of climate change, with particular focus on the recent climate-induced floods in the country.

He also outlined the government's rehabilitation and reconstruction plans and invited world leaders to collaborate in Pakistan's efforts to build back in a climate resilient and sustainable manner.

Calling for renewed international cooperation for urgent climate action, guided by the established principles of the Climate Convention, the prime minister urged that the climate conference must result in tangible outcomes and take bold decisions to address the negative impacts of climate change.

While dilating upon Pakistan's priorities for the conference, the prime minister emphasized on the urgent need for scaled up and predictable financial flows to meet adaptation needs in the developing countries.

He called for establishing a dedicated financing facility to address climate-induced 'loss and damage' and welcomed the agreement to formally discuss funding arrangements for loss and damage under the COP Agenda a key objective pursued by Pakistan as Chair of the Group of 77 and China.

On the sidelines, the prime minister held a number of formal and informal interactions with several world leaders, including the Crown Prince and the prime minister of Saudi Arabia, the German Chancellor, the Egyptian president and the prime minister of Norway.

During these meetings, discussions covered matters of mutual interest for cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral spheres.

The prime minister also met the UN Secretary General and held a joint press stake-out at the "Pakistan Pavilion," established to project Pakistan's Climate Actions at COP-27.

The regular component of the COP-27 would continue till 18th November. In its capacity as the incumbent Chair of the Group of 77 & China, Pakistan is leading the developing countries in the climate change negotiations, including in the thematic areas such as climate finance, adaptation, mitigation, and capacity building.