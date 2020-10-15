UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Condemns Attack On OGDCL Convoy At Makran Coastal Highway, Seeks Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:01 PM

Prime Minister condemns attack on OGDCL convoy at Makran Coastal Highway, seeks report

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday condemned the attack on the convoy of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) at Makran Coastal Highway, and sought report of the incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday condemned the attack on the convoy of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) at Makran Coastal Highway, and sought report of the incident.

He commiserated with families of the security personnel martyred in the attack, lauded the services of the martyrs and prayed for the departed souls.

