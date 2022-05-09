Prime Minister condemns attempts to drag institutions into politics

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday condemned the attempts to drag institutions into politics and said propaganda against institutions was a nefarious conspiracy to divide people into groups

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday condemned the attempts to drag institutions into politics and said propaganda against institutions was a nefarious conspiracy to divide people into groups.

The Prime Minister was expressing his views in the meeting of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League(N) here.

Federal ministers and members of National Assembly belonging to PML(N) attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister said he never accepted defeat in life.

"It is responsibility of every Pakistani to fully defend Pakistan and national institutions against the sinister plan."